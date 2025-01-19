F1 2020 (2020)

Open-wheel racing represents the pinnacle of motorsport, and Formula 1 video games, in particular, have thrived across multiple generations, evolving significantly with technological advancements. Without diminishing the significance of the UK’s Formula Three game Revs (which debuted on the BBC Micro in 1984 and was later available on Commodore 64, often considered the first authentic racing simulator) and Papyrus’ impressive IndyCar titles, it is Formula 1 that has produced the majority of top-tier virtual open-wheel racing experiences over the years. Noteworthy entries include Microprose’s iconic Formula One Grand Prix and its sequel, Grand Prix 2 (created by renowned racing game designer Geoff Crammond), as well as Papyrus’ faithful representation of the 1967 Grand Prix season in the highly regarded Grand Prix Legends. Other significant titles include the beloved Murray Walker-narrated games from Psygnosis and Crazy Creations in the late ’90s, along with EA’s somewhat overlooked yet exceptional F1 Challenge ’99-’02 (don’t let the EA Sports label deter you; these games were developed by Image Space Incorporated, the studio that would later create rFactor, building on the foundation established by these F1 titles).

Mashed (2005)

Two words summarize Mashed, an isometric, sixth-generation multiplayer racing game that made a brief splash in the mid-2000s, specifically Polar Wharf.

Polar Wharf, a deceptively simplistic track featuring two slippery straights linked by a couple of challenging hairpin turns, is the quintessential Mashed circuit. Just as Halo has Blood Gulch, and GoldenEye has Facility, Mashed has Polar Wharf. While the game doesn’t offer a plethora of tracks, it hardly matters, as Polar Wharf is the only one that truly counts. It serves as the glue that unites Mashed players, and any multiplayer session of Mashed that lacks this iconic circuit is missing a critical element. Polar Wharf is essentially a spiritual successor to a track named Turbo Turns from Micro Machines 2 Turbo Tournament, a classic post-pub multiplayer game released in 1994. However, since both Micro Machines 2 and Mashed were developed by Supersonic Software, it’s difficult to blame the team for recycling their best ideas (Supersonic’s successor to Mashed, Wrecked: Revenge redefined, also includes this track under the name Ice Ground).

iRacing (2008)

Building on the legacy of the now-defunct PC racing simulation pioneers Papyrus (the creators of the highly influential Indianapolis 500: The Simulation, the exceptional Grand Prix Legends, and the fan-favorite NASCAR Racing 2003 Season), iRacing was founded as a subscription-based racing simulation service by Papyrus co-founder David Kaemmer and affluent sports team owner John W. Henry. It commenced as an adaptation of the technology from Papyrus’ NASCAR Racing 2003 Season, but nearly every aspect was swiftly improved or completely overhauled, and iRacing has been continually evolving since its inception.

Need for Speed Most Wanted (2005)

Though some racing purists may dismiss EA’s long-running Need for Speed series as mainstream nonsense, it’s undeniable that no other racing franchise, aside from Mario Kart, comes close to rivaling the incredible success of NFS over the last 25 years.

And while it’s true that there have been a few missteps throughout its history, numerous truly excellent installments in the NFS series exist. It’s undoubtedly a tough competition, but 2005’s Need for Speed Most Wanted has proven to be the benchmark against which nearly all other Need for Speed titles are evaluated, which allows it to come out on top.

Road Rash (CD-based versions) (1994/1996)

Road Rash had been around on various platforms since 1991, but it was the later CD versions that provided us with the best experience. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater often receives significant credit for launching a notable soundtrack trend in video games, but the CD editions of Road Rash – starting with the 3DO in 1994 – were already paving the way for that movement long before the Birdman.

After being rejected by A&M Records, EA directly approached the Seattle grunge legends Soundgarden, who were fans of the original Road Rash games and used to play them on their tour bus. Soundgarden was enthusiastic about embracing video games as a new way to share their rock and roll music with a wider audience.

Driver San Francisco (2011)

Driver San Francisco might be one of the most undervalued and distinctive driving/racing games ever created, although it’s also one of the strangest. Placing the protagonist in a coma and having most of the events unfold in a dream state where he gains the extraordinary ability to inhabit any driver on the road may seem like a bizarre departure from the typical Driver series on paper, but in reality, it’s immensely entertaining.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (2017)

Debating who triumphs in a contest among the best kart racers in history is largely subjective. Is it the original Super Mario Kart, the seminal game that singlehandedly established many of the conventions we associate with kart racing games today? Is it Rare’s Diddy Kong Racing, which dedicated fans will argue was superior to Mario Kart 64 back in the late ’90s? Or could it be an unexpected contender like Crash Team Racing, a derivative yet exceptionally executed Sony version of Nintendo’s winning formula that has earned its place as a genuine favorite among karting enthusiasts?

Forza Horizon 3 (2016)

The Forza Horizon series is the definitive standard in contemporary open-world racing. Each title is among the most critically praised racing games of the modern era; they are, without a doubt, the mainstream competitors to beat.

However, while Forza Horizon 4 is an exceptional addition to the series, offering dynamic seasons and remarkable post-launch support (with over 100 new cars added to the game for free in the past two years), it’s the truly outstanding Forza Horizon 3 that we find ourselves reminiscing about particularly fondly.

The reason isn’t just the incredible car collection, although it undeniably boasts a carefully curated variety of vehicles from all aspects of car culture – including some areas that many other racing games typically overlook. Frankly, Forza’s inclusive approach to car selection has likely been the best in the industry since the beloved Forza Motorsport.