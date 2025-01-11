GTA 5 or Fantastic Burglary Auto 5 is a prevalent diversion that came out way back in 2013. In spite of being that ancient, GTA 5 has a gigantic player base over numerous stages. Fair like other GTA titles, GTA 5 lets you utilize cheats to open god-like powers. There is a entirety list of GTA 5 cheat codes accessible to upgrade your gameplay encounter and make destruction.

Cheat-codes of GTA 5

Become Invulnerable – PAINKILLER

.Get all Weapons- TOOLUP

Full Wellbeing and Shield -TURTLE

Spawn a Cruiser -ROCKET

Spawn a sports car -COMET

Swim Quicker -GOTGILLS

Spawn an Outfitted Helicopter- BUZZOFF

Get a Parachute -SKYDIVE

Decrease Needed Level -LAWYERUP

Improve Pointing- DEADEYE

Recharge Uncommon Capacity -POWERUP

Run Speedier- CATCHME

Jump Higher -GOTGILLS

Increase Needed Level -FUGITIVE

Exploding Punch -HOTHANDS

Bullets that detonate- HIGHEX

Flaming Bullets- INCENDIARY

Get Character Inebriated- LIQUOR

Fall from the Sky- SKYFALL

Change Climate- MAKEITRAIN

Slippery Cars on the Street -SNOWDAY

Activate Moo Gravity- FLOATER

Play the Diversion in Moderate Movement- SLOWMO

Spawn a Waste Truck -TRASHED

Spawn a Stunt Plane- BARNSTORM

Spawn a BMW Bike- BANDIT

Spawn a Trim Duster Plane- FLYSPRAY

Spawn a Golf Cart -HOLEIN1

Spawn a diverse Sports Car -RAPIDGT

Spawn a Limousine -VINEWOOD

Spawn a Soil Bicycle- OFFROAD

Duke O’Death car (after the Duel challenge) -DEATHCAR

Seaplane- EXTINCT

Kraken Submarine (after the Natural life Photography challenge) -BUBBLES



How to utilize GTA 5 deceive codes on PC



PC players can take after these steps to enter GTA 5 deceive codes:

• You can utilize the ~ (Move + `) button to open the command centre.

• Presently, sort the required deceive code from the previously mentioned list to get the power/advantage.

GTA 5 PC controls and functions